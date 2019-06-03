50 Cent has seemingly adopted "Fofty" into the essence of his very being, the devil on his shoulder come alive. We've seen him don the infamous cap when playing the role of "kneecapper" is needed, and where 50 is concerned, such a reality is often the favored conclusion. From Randall Emmett, the originator of the newfound moniker, to Teairra Mari, to his own groupmates Young Buck and Tony Yayo, nobody is safe when Fofty comes-a-knocking. And the fans have lapped it up, embracing Fif's coldhearted yet admitted fair position.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Perhaps emboldened by the positive feedback, Fifty has kept the ball rolling, unveiling a brand new "Fofty Visa Card." While "unlimited," there is a catch - you must pay all debts by Monday. "What you get paid Friday," writes Fif, in the subsequent explanation. "So I want mines Monday." Curiously, 50 used a smiling picture of Russell Simmons as the "stock photo," possibly hinting at his next target. For now, however, the nature of Russel's fiscal sins have yet to be revealed; perhaps such is 50's way of showing a small act of mercy.

What do you think of this whole Fofty business? Has he taken it too far, or are you still enjoying seeing 50 strike fear in the hearts of the indebted?