While 50 Cent may not like when people mess with his own money - as Michael Blackson can attest - he finds it entertaining when it happens to others. We know that Fifty is all about the entertainment and we know that he used to derive it from getting himself in embroiled in beef. But since he has vowed to stay out of trouble in 2020, he's just gotta comment on drama from the sidelines.

Lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has found himself in a pickle and Fifty is loving it. Davis has been accused of writing a counterfeit check for over $250,000 worth of jewelry. Shyne Jewelers is suing the 25-year-old for "[acting] intentionally and with malicious intent."

Fifty screenshotted an article reporting this story and posting it on Instagram in order to express his respect for Davis' shifty ways. "Tank starting to be my favorite fighter," the rapper wrote, referring to Davis by his nickname. "i don’t give a fuck what he did. Ran off on the plug twice 🏃‍♂️💨 LOL You got to B more careful."

The jewelry lawsuit isn't Davis' only worry though. He was arrested and charged today for domestic violence, after being captured on video aggressively grabbing the mother of his child at a charity basketball game. Fifty should pick another fave.