On Saturday night at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Gervonta Davis faced off with Yuriorkis Gamboa. Davis took home a win from his first fight in the WBA Lightweight division, ending it with a KO in the 12th round with only 1:43 remaining on the clock. Considering that it was the first title match to be held in Atlanta since 1988, many of the city's elites were in attendance among the crowd of 14,129, meaning there was hip hop elite in attendance.

Lil Baby must have popped up on all viewers' radars, since he walked out Davis while rapping his latest single, "Woah". Davis wasn't the only one who had to get psyched up for this entrance. Showtime (the network that broadcasted the event) shared a video of Davis meeting Lil Kim backstage before the fight, but Twitter wasn't that focused on the boxer giving The Queen Bee a kiss on the cheek. Many pointed out that Lil Baby, dressed in a fur vest, was aggressively punching absolutely nothing in the background. While it's possible that he was just getting into the spirit of the evening or feeling his own song that was playing, Twitter suggested other explanations.

Other celebs that were in attendance were T.I., Tiny, Swae Lee, Slim Jxmmi, Monica, Shaq, Kandi Burruss, Rasheeda Frost, Nene Leakes and Toya Wright. Check out the extravagant outfits they rocked to the fight below.

