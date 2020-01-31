50 Cent is a scary man to owe money to. Back in August, Michael Blackson made the mistake of borrowing money from Fifty to fund their strip club escapades and woke up with threats looming over his head. For weeks, the debt drama unfolded on social media, as Fifty tried to recover his money and Blackson tried to dodge Fifty's henchmen.

It appears the comedian no longer has to live in fear because Fifty just confirmed that the debt has been settled. Today, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Blackson attended the ceremony, rocking a neon pink suit with no shirt underneath. While he may have partially been there to celebrate Fifty's achievement, he also took the opportunity to pay off his long-standing debt. Photos show Blackson waving hundred-dollar bills in the air, proving that there's no longer any reason for him to be targeted by Fif or his goons.

Fifty posted photos of him and Blackson having a laugh-filled moment of reconciliation. "me and @michaelblackson chilling he finally gave me my Money Back. Now we all Good for Tycoon in Dallas it lit," he wrote in the caption, referring to his upcoming pool party that Blackson is now welcome to attend.

