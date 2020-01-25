He may have recently said that he's "richer" than ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher's new man Moneybagg Yo, but Gervonta Davis is being accused of writing counterfeit checks. The boxing champion has been making headlines for his romantic relationships, especially now that he's apparently linked up with Floyd Mayweather's rumored ex-girlfriend Yaya. However, TMZ has highlighted his alleged legal troubles now that the 25-year-old is facing a lawsuit.



Elsa / Staff / Getty Images

According to the publication, the Baltimore native visited Philadelphia's Shyne Jewelers to purchase some new bling. The court documents reportedly state that "Davis ordered a $130,000 green Richard Millie watch, a $60,000 custom pendant, a $30,000 Rolex, and four $12,000 'GTD' pendants." The boxer also reportedly asked for the jewelers to repair a Richard Millie watch he's previously purchased from them which was an additional $19K.

Davis racked up a nice tab and when it came time to pay up, the jeweler states the boxer and his team wrote them a check. Unfortunately, it allegedly was counterfeit—and Davis is accused of knowing the check was bogus prior to signing off on it. "Davis knew that the cashier's check was counterfeit and he acted intentionally and with malicious intent," the documents state. Shyne Jewelers want all of their pieces returned to them or the money paid with interest plus damages.