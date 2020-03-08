50 Cent, one of Instagram's most entertaining follows, took to the platform to get some jokes off at the expense of rapper turned actor, Bow Wow. In the past, the "City On The Map" rapper and Bow Wow have playfully feuded on social media several times. In recent memory, 50 has claimed that Bow Wow owes him money for providing him with funds at a strip club and also chimed in on his tension with Future over the Atlanta rapper dating Bow Wow's exes. Now, the musician turned mogul is taking shots at Bow Wow once again after he fell off stage during a recent stop on the revamped Millennium Tour.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

On Sunday (March 8), the Queens-bred emcee took to his Instagram account to post a video of Bow Wow hyping up a crowd in Philadelphia. Unaware of his surroundings, the 32-year-old rapper took a step back and unexpectedly fell into a slot carved out on the stage. Bow Wow awkwardly disappeared from sight as the cameraman panned towards a random stage attendant. 50 captioned the video:

"Damn it man, BOW WOW can’t come to TYCOON falling off the stage and shit. NAH stay home #abcforlife #starzgettheapp."

Bow Wow's OG mentors and collaborators Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri chimed in on 50's video, posting crying laughing emojis while Bow Wow himself got in on the fun commenting:

"Thats what happens when u drink that fucking branson cognac before the concert. Thanks fif! Im never drinking that shit again."

A little over a week ago, 50 Cent went in on Oprah after she fell on stage during her 2020 Vision Tour in Inglewood, CA. Hopefully, no more high profile patrons of the culture decide to take an accidental dive on stage because 50 is definitely gonna take the opportunity to make them the butt of his relentless jokes.

Check out 50 Cent's post clowning Bow Wow for falling off stage in the Instagram post provided below.