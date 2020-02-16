50 Cent seems to be under the impression that Floyd Mayweather has blown his massive fortune, which is why he's been expressing interest in returning to the ring again. Fif visited Ebro In The Morning on Hot 97 this week to promote his new show, For Life, and ended up discussing his complicated beef with the boxer (8:40). Floyd recently addressed his relationship with Fif on an episode of N.O.R.E's Drink Champs Podcast, in which he claimed he had no idea why they fell out. Fif calls bullsh*t, but declared that they supposedly don't have any issues anymore.

"We are good," he said. "I just don't understand why he keep having the conversation...how am I coming up in conversations? I don't even care what they doing." However, he realizes that any mention of him is an intentional publicity stunt. "It only happens when it's fight time. When it's time to build some type of energy or some sort of press. When it's time to make a fight, then that happens."

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Ebro later asks him if he thinks Floyd should step back in the ring. "I think he got to right now because the money gone," he responds, to Ebro's disbelief. "What you think? It's fight, get the money, spend the money, fight. It's been two years [since his last fight]. "With that lifestyle, the money's gone, trust me. Now he's like...he'll be at your local hosting in a nightclub because he needs that action right now." His certainty that Floyd has blown his whole fortune in two years is surprising, considering the boxer was named the the highest paid athlete of the decade by Forbes last year, raking in a whopping $915 million since 2010. Whether or not Fif's beliefs are true, they both seem to be under the impression that they have no problems with each other, so maybe these two will finally go back to being best friends?