If you're the best athlete in your sport, chances are you make a lot of money. Professional athletes make millions of dollars a year doing what they love which is truly everything you could ever hope for in life. Thanks to general salaries and endorsement deals, some athletes can be wealthier than some of the world's most prominent businessmen. If you've ever been curious about what certain athletes make, then Forbes has you covered.

This past week, the publication released its definitive list of the ten highest-paid athletes of the decade. The list below details the name of the athlete as well as how much they made between 2010 and 2019. Athletes from soccer to basketball, to Golf, and even Formula 1 are represented.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Per Forbes:

10. Lewis Hamilton: $400 Million 9. Kevin Durant: $425 Million 8. Manny Pacquiao: $435 Million 7. Phil Mickelson: $480 Million 6. Tiger Woods: $615 Million 5. Roger Federer: $640 Million 4. LeBron James: $680 Million 3. Lionel Messi: $750 Million 2. Cristiano Ronaldo: $800 Million 1. Floyd Mayweather: $915 Million

What's particularly interesting about this list is how there aren't any football or baseball players. Boxing and soccer seem to be the most lucrative fields although golf and basketball have proven to be quite formidable as well. Not to mention, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton isn't doing too shabby with an even $400 million.

Considering all of the fights he has been a part of, Mayweather's inclusion at number one shouldn't be a surprise. He makes over $100 million per fight and continues to draw insane numbers. Whether you're first or tenth, it must be nice to land on here.