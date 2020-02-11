Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent have a complex relationship to say the least. Though once-loyal pals, the pair's dynamic is currently poised to descend into a slew of free-flowing insults at the slightest provocation. Today, during his recent appearance on N.O.R.E and DJ EFN's REVOLT-hosted Drink Champs, Money Mayweather took a moment to reflect on where it all went wrong. He may have never lost a fight, but what he did lose was far worse -- a friend.

Around the thirty-two minute mark, N.O.R.E. asks for a clarification of their history. "The thing is this," says Floyd, claiming to be speaking from the heart. "I never understood where all this came from. 50 be at my house every day. He'd sleep at my house. We'd go to the boxing gym, we'd kick it, hang out. We cool. I come home, I went away on a little vacation. When I was on my vacation I seen it said he started the TMT Promotions. When I came home, I guess he wanted to be 50/50 partners in the boxing business. My thing was I was happy and comfortable with what I was already doing, and he wanted to be a part of what I was doing. I said we friends, we got a great relationship, we can keep it like that."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I don't know if he got upset. One day I saw on the internet 50 Cent said something about me. That's my family. I was with that muthafucka every day. Of course, I didn't know what was going on. But I'm a fighter, you shoot at me I shoot back. I can't keep playing the back and forth game...I'm a fighter. Like a promotion for a fight. We talk and talk and talk. If we're not going to do anything just let it go. That was it."

"We could have stayed friends,” explains Floyd, maintaining that he had no idea why 50 was so upset about his decision. “I never asked him to get a part of G-Unit. I just thought we had a genuine friendship. That’s what I thought. It is what it is. I’ve been nothing but good to him. I’m 100. I’ve been nothing but solid with him. I’m a solid dude and he knows I'm a solid dude. This man come to my house, my chef cooked big meals for us. We sit back and kick it. We traveled on the jet together." Check out the whole interview below, courtesy of REVOLT and TIDAL.