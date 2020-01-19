After UFC 246 and Conor McGregor's victory over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, Floyd Mayweather made it clear he's looking for another match against McGregor in 2020, as reported by Complex.

In a captionless post on Instagram, Mayweather uploaded a photoshopped promotional flyer that alludes to "Mayweather-McGregor 2" happening in 2020.

Earlier this month, McGregor told ESPN that he doesn't expect Mayweather to crossover to an MMA fight: "He’s not going to do a mixed martial arts bout like he said. It was supposed to be me boxing then we do a mixed martial arts bout. That’s what was said and it came out of his mouth as well. It was not written, but it was a verbal agreement. Obviously that’s not going to happen, and I’m not going to push him on that, either."

On the contrary, Dana White says he plans on involving Mayweather in the MMA's plans this year: "Listen, we’re doing something with Floyd. We’re doing something with Floyd," White said on Saturday prior to McGregor's fight. "And, umm, you know … I don’t know. It’s like, tonight’s the night of the fight, you got the Khabib fight coming, and there’s just so much going on ... Floyd is in our plans, and we are in Floyd’s plans this year, and we’ll end up doing something."