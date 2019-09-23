When he wasn’t busy trolling Tekashi 6ix9ine and Jim Jones on the ‘gram this weekend, 50 Cent was celebrating his son’s 7th birthday, and he was doing it in style too. The G-Unit rapper not only threw his son a Roblox-themed kid’s birthday party, which included Chris Brown's daughter Royalty, but he also gifted him with an iced-out diamond chain that spelt his name in diamonds, SIRE.

Fif shared the chain on his own IG yesterday, leaving the caption "SIRE Little BOSS DRIP.”

Sources via TheBlast say the chain goes for around $50,000, but it’s unclear if Fifty paid that much, or maybe more? Nevertheless, the kid is dripping (see chain below).

In other news, Fif has been all over the news these past couple weeks for his hilarious trolling ways, laughing at Jim Jones, Tekashi and reality star LaLa Kent, among others. Revisit those hilarious stories right here if you missed them.