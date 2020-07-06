As more and more Black women are being killed every day, a recent conversation between two high-ranking rappers is being critiqued for contributing to the negative stereotyping of their sisters.

Lil Wayne invited 50 Cent onto another exciting episode of Young Money Radio where they spoke about an array of topics, including the release of Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Fif's respect for Nicki Minaj, and more. Somewhere in the conversation, they started talking about dating, when Fiddy went off about Black women, generalizing them and perpetuating stereotypes of the "angry Black woman."

"They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go ‘you fuck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat," said 50 Cent in the video.

Later, he even mimicked punching a Black woman during the same conversation.

On the other side of the phone call, Lil Wayne was laughing his ass off as if it was the funniest thing he had ever heard.

After watching the new episode of Young Money Radio, people have taken to social media to critique the comments made by 50 Cent, which were seemingly co-signed by Weezy.

"50 cent and Lil Wayne are so toxic. They have black mothers but continuously bash black women," wrote one commenter. "I'm so sick of black men making it seem like black women are jealous of women of other races," said another.

What do you think of this?