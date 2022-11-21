Skip Bayless is one of the biggest provocateurs in the entire sports media landscape. He is always saying something that gets fans upset, and he has no issue with making people mad. Sometimes, he is oblivious to the reactions he’s getting, which makes it even more fun.

Every Sunday, Bayless can be seen spewing a whole bunch of nonsense in relation to the Dallas Cowboys. This stuff is all done through Twitter and depending on how well the team is playing, you can expect some varied reactions.

Skip Bayless attends the 16th Annual Webby Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on May 21, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

Skip Bayless & The Cowboys

Yesterday, Bayless’ Cowboys defeated the 8-1 Vikings by a score of 40-3. It was a wild scoreline that proved just how good the Cowboys can be. It was a huge result, and as one can imagine, Bayless was over the moon about it. Additionally, he was excited about the team’s game against the Giants on Thanksgiving.

In fact, this led to a bizarre tweet in which Bayless referred to Daniel Jones as “Vanilla Vick.” Of course, this is a reference to how Jones can run the ball like Michael Vick. Jones is white, hence the Vanilla nomenclature. While some found it humorous, others thought it was in poor taste.

See you Thursday, Vanilla Vick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 21, 2022

Overall, this tweet led to a whole lot of reactions on social media. Bayless’ tweets always get a rise out of people, but this one was particularly scrutinized. After all, referring to a player as a vanilla version of anyone is going to make people raise an eyebrow in confusion.

Nah this is racist — Griffplays!! (@GriffyPlays458) November 21, 2022

that’s gotta be racist — Stefan 😶‍🌫️ (@ChiefsPIsWin_) November 21, 2022

Kinda inappropriate but ok pic.twitter.com/OGYxlXm5vl — Bryan “Kobe&Gigi” 24/8/2 17xChamps (@lilbigman76) November 21, 2022

As you can see in the tweets above, many called this a racist statement. Others were quick to point out that Jones was given the “Vanilla Vick” nickname by his teammate, Saquon Barkley. That piece of context is certainly important, although Bayless crossed a boundary in the eyes of many.

Let us know what you thought of Bayless’ tweet, in the comments down below.

