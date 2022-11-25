Skip Bayless is one of those media members who always seems to get under people’s skin. Additionally, he is a huge Cowboys fan, which makes people hate him even more. The Cowboys are an oftentimes despised franchise, and Bayless represents their fans in some bizarre ways.

Luckily for Bayless, the Cowboys actually won yesterday during Thanksgiving. They played against the New York Giants and came through with a 28-20 win. Consequently, they improved their record to a respectable 8-3, which sets them up for a future playoff run.

Skip Bayless Recruits OBJ

Subsequently, there was a lot of talk about Odell Beckham Jr. after the game. OBJ is currently a free agent, and the Cowboys are a team that he has been talking to. Overall, he would be a huge help to this team, and of course, Skip agrees.

This ultimately led to a video from Skip Bayless in which he tried to coax OBJ into signing with the team. It was definitely a creepy video as Bayless looks deep into the camera which is right in his face. Furthermore, he is making it seem like the Cowboys are on this epic journey right now. Although that sounds good, it’s not 100 percent true.

ODELL! TIME TO WEAR THAT STAR ON THE SIDE OF YOUR HELMET! pic.twitter.com/NaJGpyXpJE — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 25, 2022

If you know anything about the Cowboys, it is that the team has choked numerous times over the years. Whenever they get to the playoffs, they find a way to lose. Moreover, Dak Prescott has yet to prove himself as a playoff performer. This should give any Cowboys fan pause before going overboard.

However, this is Bayless we are talking about here. He is one of the more bizarre people in the sports media game, and he knows how to be polarizing. If his Cowboys win it all, then we will never hear the end of it. Not to mention, we think Shannon Sharpe would be in shambles.

