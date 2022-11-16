Several industry professionals have come forward to defend Kanye West, and Akon is the latest supporter. Even if people disagree with West’s comments, many have come forward to uphold his right to say them. Akon knows the pushback of controversy, especially about partnering with controversial figures. His collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine created a firestorm, and now, he discusses Ye’s woes with Shannon Sharpe.

“I’m always defending the people that nobody wants to defend,” said Akon. “I’ma always defend Kanye West because I always believe in life and opinion is just an opinion. If Ye say something that I don’t agree with, I just don’t agree with it. But I’m not gon’ go jumping all mad and lettin’ it affect my energy.”

Sharpe interjected to contest that West is a “person of influence.” Akon answered, “It goes right back to that.”

“There’s kids that don’t know the difference between how powerful his opinion is when they themselves are trying to find themselves.” Sharpe noted that often, West forgets he’s Black, and the world will remind him.

“I think Kanye is smarter than y’all think,” said Akon. “This the brilliant side of him. What is his next plan? To run for office, right. I’m just sayin’! From our knowledge, his next plan is to run for office, right? Who was his main endorser? Trump.”

(Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

The “Locked Up” icon believes “for Kanye to have a shot,” he needs to take a portion of Trump’s base. “This is how he’s gettin’ it. And he knows this! He knows he’s gonna make a lotta Black people angry. But, guess what? We’re forgiving people. We are. He knows that, too.”

Akon argued that West may do something “f*cked up,” but the following day, the Black community will forgive him. Further, he did add that West needs to be careful of just how far he wants to push the envelope.

Check out the clip of the conversation below and let us know if you think Ye’s antics are all about votes.