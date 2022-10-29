Rob49 was born in New Orleans and was raised between projects in the city’s 4th and 9th wards– which explains his name.

He takes pride in where he grew up, oftentimes mirroring the location’s grit and intensity in his bars. He and G Herbo have that in common, as Herb hails from Chicago, Illinois. That’s why they made the perfect match on their latest single, “Add It Up.”

Yesterday (October 28), the two released the two-minute record on all streaming platforms. Rob49 & Herb flowed effortlessly together as they recited braggadocious bars about everything under the sun. From being with women and bringing in tons of money to owning luxurious cars and maintaining social status, this track covered it all.

“I can’t move the same/I got a check now/Treat all of my side h*es like my watches/They get bust down,” Rob49 confidently rapped in his verse.

G Herbo had the same energy in his introduction as he spit, “Thumbing through that bag/We don’t look at tags, add it up/I ain’t chilling till I’m a hundred plus/Coupe 2022 insides/One of One.”

The two also linked up to shoot a music video. The visuals included a crowd of people, stacks of money, and fast cars.

Listen to the record and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Half a mil’ just touched my account, get yo racks up

Just bought a car I need another one, cause I smacked it up

Hit the club and they loving us, this b*tch packed up

My lil b*tch think she a city girl, she in here acting up