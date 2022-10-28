Media mogul Charlamagne Tha God is tackling our trending topics on his show, Hell of a Week. The famed radio host is often joined by several voices across entertainment and politics, and this week, his guests were T.I., Tommy Davidson, and Kristen Soltis Anderson as they discussed tough topics. In a clip, the group offered their opinions on the never-ending gun control debate, and Tip explained why the controversy didn’t make sense.

“Gun control in this country, that sounds like an oxymoron, a little bit,” he stated, touching on arguments that the U.S. was established and bred in violence.

“This—the country was founded on firepower, you know what I mean? Who has the most ability to, you know, pose the biggest threat,” he continued. “This how this country was founded.”

Charlamagne seemed insistent that there had “to be a way to legislate” firearms in America. “There’s gotta be a way to make sure that the wrong people don’t get their hands on weapons.” Anderson suggested that with many of these mass shooting cases, the perpetrators revealed some sign of mental instability.

“How about more than just an ID to get one?” T.I. questioned as the audience applauded. Charlamagne suggested background checks.

“They already do background checks,” said T.I. “That’s not necessarily enough because they don’t arrest you for being a crazy white person. And it seems like, as long as you have managed to bypass the legal system and you’re over 21, that’s all you need.”

“Once you get a license, in every other industry or any other license you can have, whether it’s a driver’s license, a barber’s license, a CDL license…you have to renew it. At a certain period in time, they reevaluate whether or not you should be eligible to still have this license. Are you responsible? A gun license you can get at 18 and keep it until you’re 80. And, you know, people change.”

