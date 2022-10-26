Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.

“Only addressing this to clear my name. I was never booked for FAMU [homecoming],” she said in the post. “My team was contacted directly this morning and asked if we could work something out due to the third-party promoter falsely advertising me.”

She added: “ME BEING UNDERSTANDING, I was willing to make it work even though I’m currently on tour. BUT since they brought incorrect info online, sabotaging my reputation, I’m gonna pass on the offer now. I NEVER want to disappoint my fans. I’m sorry to the students, I love yall – thanks for understanding.”

Florida A&M University’s Student Government Association released a statement of their own, reaffirming that they contacted WRLD Entertainment to book Latto for the event and that the company has denied Latto’s claims.

“On September 14, 2022, WRLD Entertainment communicated that artists, City Girls and Latto, were officially booked for the 2022 FAMU Homecoming Concert and provided wire transfers reflecting so,” the official letter from the FAMU Study Body President and Vice President reads.

The letter continued: “Like you, we were extremely disappointed when on Monday, October 25, Latto announced she was not booked for the event; however, WRLD Entertainment denies Latto’s assertions. She has been booked for the event.”

Responding to one student on Twitter, Latto offered to hook them up with tickets to one of the stops on her ongoing tour with Lizzo.

U in the comments drilling me like it’s my fault & my nice ass still gonna offer u tickets for u & ur homegirls for whatever city u wish on this tour 🙄 Dm me https://t.co/KhILjoo5AC — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 26, 2022

