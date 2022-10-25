Frankie Muniz says that he saw far too much of Dennis Rodman‘s “dong” while working on the reboot of The Surreal Life. Speaking with Page Six, Muniz reflected on his experience working with the former NBA star and says that there’s more to Rodman than meets the eye.

“It was just so shocking,” Muniz said of seeing Rodman naked throughout production.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I’m unfortunately, like, Dennis Rodman-dong height,” Muniz added. “I saw way too much of Dennis Rodman’s dong.”

Muniz also spoke about getting to know Rodman on a personal level, explaining that he’s more emotional than people may expect.

“Dennis I think is one of the most emotional [people]. But he’s so guarded,” the Malcolm in the Middle alum said. “He puts on this really tough exterior. But every once in a while, he would open up a little bit. And you’d get to kind of see why he’s Dennis, why he acts the way he does and all that kind of stuff.”

“We ended up having a pretty cool bond, which I definitely didn’t expect entering in the beginning,” Muniz elaborated. “I was like, ‘That guy, he does not like me.’ But by the end, me and him had a cool little bond.”

In addition to Rodman and Muniz, the upcoming reboot of The Surreal Life stars Tamar Braxton, Stormy Daniels, CJ Perry, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, and August Alsina. The show was last on the air with its sixth season in 2006.

