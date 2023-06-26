Dennis Rodman is one of the biggest icons in NBA history. From being a member of the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons to helping Jordan cement his legacy in Chicago. The history of the NBA cannot be told without a chapter on the outspoken Hall of Famer. Recently, the former Bulls star tossed out another opinion that is sure to ignite a certain fanbase in Boston. Maybe even the entire NBA fanbase as a whole. When discussing Larry Bird, Rodman didn’t hold back his feelings on how Bird would be perceived in today’s game.

In a sitdown interview with ‘VLADTV‘ Rodman shared his feelings on how Bird’s game would translate to the style of today. “If Larry Bird played in this era, I think he’d be in Europe… I think [Nikola Jokic] from Denver is way better than him.” That comment will for sure make headlines this week. However, Rodman’s context may help others understand what he is saying. Check out the quote in a clip from the interview below.

Read More: Frankie Muniz Says He Saw “Too Much Of Dennis Rodman’s Dong” On “The Surreal Life”

Dennis Rodman Doesn’t Hold Back On Larry Legend

“If Larry Bird played in this era, I think he'd be in Europe… I think [Nikola Jokic] from Denver is way better than him.”



Dennis Rodman says the Celtics legend wouldn't stand a chance in today's NBA 😶



(via @vladtv)pic.twitter.com/T2uyANaZ7g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2023

The multi-time NBA champion acknowledges the greatness of Bird in his time. However, Rodman believes the game has evolved so much that very few could handle the style of play today. But saying one of the greatest of all time couldn’t hack it now might be a little bit of a stretch. Bird is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever step on the hardwood. With championships and numerous other accolades to back up his play, Bird being a slouch in today’s game would be hard to imagine.

However, Rodman is one of the former players with a strong belief in how far the game has come. Including having high praise for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Jokic and the Nuggets just capped off a historic season with an NBA title. However, Jokic failed in his quest to three-peat for the NBA MVP Award. So, do you agree with Dennis Rodman that many of the greats from the past couldn’t perform today? Or do you believe Larry’s game would translate in a massive way? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

Read More: Skip Bayless Insinuates That Larry Bird Called His Rivals The N-Word

[Via]