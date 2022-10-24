When it comes to having an affinity for nice things, Blue Ivy Carter certainly takes after her famous parents, Beyonce & Jay-Z. Over the weekend, the 10-year old beauty joined her mom and dad at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, hosted by her grandmother Tina Knowles.

One of the hottest items of the evening were a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings that Mama Tina wore to the event, which were formally owned by Beyonce. In true Knowles-Carter form, Blue Ivy made sure to be the top bidder for the elegant diamond accessories. In an adorable video from the star-studded event, Blue waved her auction paddle— under the supervision of her parents — for the $80,000 earrings.

Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Beyoncé

Ultimately, the tween was outbid by the founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin, who bid $105,000 on the earrings.

This isn’t the first time Blue place her bid during the annual gala. Back in 2018, a 6-year-old BIC bid on an acrylic painting of Sidney Poitier for $17,000 before Jay-Z jokingly snatched the paddle from her hand. Despite Blue’s multiple attempts to bid that night, Tyler Perry eventually won the art piece for $20,000.

Keke Palmer, Tina Knowles, and Quinta Brunson react to Blue Ivy bidding higher than $80k at last night’s Wearable Art Gala auction. pic.twitter.com/ti4Elt6zqj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

Balling is clearly in Blue’s blood. Earlier this year, Beyonce and Jay-Z enjoyed a family vacation aboard a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.

Check out Blue Ivy’s adorable bidding moment above. Share your thoughts below.