wearable art gala
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter Bids Over $80K On Diamond Earrings The 10-year old beauty bid on her mom's old jewelry. By Lamar Banks
- MusicBeyoncé Gives Rare Interview Where She Discusses Black Art & Praises Her MotherThe interview is reportedly from an OWN network special.By Erika Marie
- MusicDestiny's Child & Magic Johnson Are Among This Year's "Lion King" Themed Wearable Art GalaThe hefty list of star-studded names included Maxwell, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Saweetie, the Carters, and more.By hnhh
- MusicBeyonce Shares Stunning Pics From 2018 Wearable Art GalaBeyonce shares numerous photos from Sunday night's Wearable Art Gala.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBeyoncé Honored By Michelle Obama, Blue Ivy Bids Big At Wearable Art GalaJay-Z jokingly attempted to stop Blue from dropping $19k on a Sidney Poitier painting.By Trevor Smith