Freddie Gibbs is doing a lot of interviews for his new album, and invariably his penchant for beef comes up. Gibbs has a lot of beefs, past and current, with a lot of rappers, and in a new conversation with Uproxx, he explained why.

According to Freddie, his beefs are rooted in people not appreciating his humor. “I can take the jokes. That’s the point,” he said. “If you can dish it out, you got to be able to take it.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Freddie Gibbs, Vince Staples and Eli Derby attend YouTube Artist Lounge during Weekend 1 of Coachella 2022 at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for YouTube)

Apparently, not many other rappers have been able to “take it.” Gibbs has gotten into verbal (and occasionally physical) spars with Gunna, Benny the Butcher, Jeezy, and more. But the Gary, Indiana rapper insists on approaching each argument with humor.

“That’s why when one of those rappers try to come and be crazy, I just burn their ass with jokes and they be looking stupid and then they get mad because they be getting laughed at,” Gibbs explained. “I ain’t even got to do all the, ‘I’ll fuck your baby mama,’ and all that old gangster shit. I don’t got to do none of that, man, I’ll just make you look silly. I’m a comedian at the end of the day.”

Freddie thinks this comic sensibility might make him a good fit for the movie business. He told Uproxx he wants to do more acting after his performances in Bust Down and Down With The King. “I’m taking the Ice-T route,” he claimed. “I’m gonna play a crooked cop like Denzel. Anything that I could slide into, man. My favorite actor is Samuel L. Jackson. So whatever role he play, put me in a movie with him, hopefully.” This could mean being in Marvel, said Gibbs, suggesting he could play “Crack Panther.”

In the meantime, however, he said he’ll continue to approach his albums like films: “And when I approach it like that, Madlib and Al, they provide the score.”

