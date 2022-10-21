NBA YoungBoy is one of the hardest-working artists in the game right now. On Friday, YoungBoy surprised fans with a new mixtape called Ma’ I Got A Family. Interestingly enough, this is a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, which is something that should attract a wide array of listeners.

There are only two features on this project, and they come from Nicki Minaj and YEAT. The Nicki track “I Admit” features some nice melodic passages in which Nicki and YoungBoy trade bars over some slick guitar-based production. Nicki also claims “YoungBoy better” during the latter half of the song, which gives this track some obvious meme potential.

Quotable Lyrics:

Proof, to me, that’s just solid

You want my heart and you got it (Oh, na, na)

It never gon’ matter what they challenge me

Wish you standin’ on side of me