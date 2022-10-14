With how much backlash she’s faced over her RENAISSANCE album since it landed at the end of July, it’s no wonder that Queen B only delivers a new project every few years.

The most recent allegations to fly the mother of three’s way – coming just a week after Right Said Fred accused her of failing to ask their permission to sample their “I’m Too Sexy” song – are from an art and fashion designer by the name of Nusi Quero, who, according to Page Six, claims that he wasn’t paid for his work on the album.

Beyoncé attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Bey’s publicist has since spoken out with a statement about the matter, saying, “It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed. In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made.”

Senofonte works as a stylist for the 41-year-old, and reps have since confirmed to Page Six that payment was made from one creative to the other. “We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him. The first payment was made on May 9, 2022,” they shared.

In his initial post, putting the situation on blast, Quero wrote, “As a stylist for B, I really expected the best from you and your team,” to Senofonte. “But since you won’t respond to texts and emails. I supposed this is the final venue I can utilize before legal means to settle your outstanding balances, that you’ve owed me and my collaborator for about three months.”

According to the allegedly stiffed designer, Marni paid him a “50 percent deposit for one of the three jobs (not the album cover),” noting that it reportedly took “over a month” for the money to get to him due to an issue with his bank that was “immediately corrected.”

Beyoncé’s team shut down Quero’s claims, revealing that, “the second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number. It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part.”

“After persistent and exhausting communication to get the correct information on his account and two unsuccessful wire transfer attempts, a physical check was mailed to him for final payment on September 29, 2022.”

It’s been noted that Quero’s defamatory posts were removed from his social media on Thursday (October 13), and he has not responded to the outlet’s request for comment.

