The end of 2022 has also brought the ending of lots of celebrity relationships. Earlier this month, Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict decided to call it quits after 14 years of marriage. NFL star Tom Brady and wife Giselle Bundchen have also hired divorce lawyers amid their public marriage woes.

On Tuesday, fans were shocked to learn that former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have called it quits. Fans began speculating about the alleged breakup on Monday (October 10) on what would have been the couple’s two year wedding anniversary. After neither Cynthia nor Mike posted about their special day on social media, Internet sleuths went on a deep dive into their relationship.

EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Are Separated And Have Filed For Divorce, Says Source https://t.co/vp42NnVDyv pic.twitter.com/ec0vSCkg7D — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) October 11, 2022

One source close to the couple revealed to the Jasmine Brand that the model and sports anchor have reportedly been “separated for a while now” and everything between the pair is said to be “amicable.” The source also shared, “They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at at fault…it just didn’t work out.”

Cynthia and Mike tied the knot in 2020 with a star-studded wedding in Georgia. The divorce news comes just days after Mike was spotted out with an unidentified woman and no wedding ring. Many also noticed that Cythina removed the surname “Hill” from her Instagram profile. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the shocking split.

One fan tweeted, “Mike talked about cheating on all his previous partners and Cynthia thought she was special.” A fan of RHOA wrote, “Cynthia and Mike had all those people risk Covid in the height of the pandemic at her wedding just to be getting a divorce two years later.”

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.