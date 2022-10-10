A 21-year old Dallas woman has died after a friend opened fire on her following a game of pick-up basketball. According to reports, the young woman, Asia Womack, was killed on Monday (October 10) after playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park in Dallas. Asia’s family told police that after she won the game, the shooter, identified as 31-year-old Cameron Hogg, shot her five times as she walked home.

Womack reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was found lying on a sidewalk in her neighborhood. The deceased young woman’s mother revealed to Fox 4 that the shooter was and her daughter were close. “This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s,” the grieving mom shared. “She’s eaten with the man, she’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

Asia’s aunt added that the family is “taking it kind of hard because it was senseless. I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game.” Police are still on the hunt for Hogg and is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Womack’s mother added, “If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in. Help the family out. We’re hurting.”

