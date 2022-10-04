Rappers regularly mention one another in songs where they speak about connecting outside of the madness of celebrity. We often hear stories about artists giving one another guidance or words of wisdom that helps navigate the industry, and a few lines from Drake about T.I. were seemingly more than just bars.

In 2011, as he prepared for the release of Take Care, Drake blessed his fans with a four-pack, Care Package. The project hosted “Club Paradise,” a fan favorite that mentioned advice Drizzy apparently received from T.I.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Drake rapped: “And I was told once, things will change / By a n*gga named Tip when my deal came / Told me it’s all good, even when it feel strange / Now I’m that guy that know them strippers by their real names.”

HipHopDX asked T.I. about the inclusion while on the red carpet of the BET Hip Hop Awards.

“Man, to be honest with you, I just told him to enjoy it, enjoy the moment. Because when you first coming in, you’re working so hard, creating a name for yourself and building your brand, you don’t get a chance to enjoy these moments,” said Tip. “And once those expectations are created for you, the moment changes. It’s never the same.”

“That’s what I learned from my experience and I just wanted to pass that down to him, and it seems that he’s done phenomenally well with that advice.”

It has served him well as he is considered an icon in Rap culture, and we’ll see T.I.’s talents on full display at tonight’s BET Hip Hop Awards. Revisit “Club Paradise” below.

