T.I. says he’s unable to remember most of the lyrics he’s written during his career. The legendary rapper spoke about his songwriting during an interview with HipHopDX at the 2023 BET Awards, last month. When asked what he considers to be his most underrated verse, he admitted he couldn’t give an answer.

“I cannot answer that question definitively because I don’t even remember most of the lyrics that I wrote,” he told the outlet. “That’s the beauty about art as it pertains to music in Hip Hop because it’s about the mindset of the person at the time the song was created.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 01: T.I. performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz tour at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He continued: “So as soon as that song was created, once you walk out that booth, once you walk out that studio, you continue to live life, your mindset, your consciousness evolves, but the song is stuck in that moment, you see what I’m saying? So it’s a snapshot of that moment.”

He added: “We can listen back and be proud. I still to this day hear a lot of songs that I’ve written, a lot of verses that I’ve spit and I’m like, ‘Damn, okay. I had a hell of a perspective at the time.’”

Fans on social media found the admission understandable. In the comments section of the clip on YouTube, one user wrote: “This is understandable. I used to write a lot and once I recorded or performed something I didn’t have any reason to still remember it so I don’t have any of my raps or poems memorized.” Others brought up how long T.I. has been releasing music and how many songs he has. Both Eminem and Lil Wayne have also admitted to having trouble remembering their past lyrics. Check out the red carpet clip above.

