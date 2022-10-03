Tory Lanez’s attorney shot down allegations that the SORRY 4 WHAT? singer was at the center of a hit-and-run.

Krisha and Jesse Grullon accused Tory Lanez of hitting their vehicle with his car before taking off in a new lawsuit filed against the rapper. The couple claimed that they were at a red light after exiting a highway when the rapper’s Bentley SUV hit them in the rear left side. The Grullons claim Tory didn’t even bother to hop out of the vehicle but rather, dashed off from the scene.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The incident allegedly took place on New Year’s Day 2021, when Krisha was four months pregnant, according to court documents.

Now, the Grullons are aiming to have Tory Lanez sit down for a deposition in early 2023. Additionally, they claim Tory never responded to their claims within 45 days.

Tory’s attorney, Andrell Brown, slammed the lawsuit. Brown pointed out that the alleged incident took place in January. But, the claims to Tory’s insurance company didn’t go through until July. Brown added that the situation is “made up,” pointing out a few discrepancies in the argument. For one, the couple attempted to pin the blame on Tory by looking up his license plate. In the lawsuit, the car was described as green but Brown said that the initial report to police stated the vehicle was silver.

On top of that, Andrell Brown said that the insurance company investigated the accident and spoke to attorneys on both sides. Apparently, the company did not find any basis to these claims.

