Just days after announcing that he’s officially a father of 10 at just 22 years old, Louisana-born rapper NBA YoungBoy has returned with more new music, this time around teaming up with D-ROK to collaborate on his “Military” single and music video.

“Look, come from the hood, since a child, tryna get it / Standin’ on top and we beef ’bout our business,” are among the lyrics penned by the young superstar. “We run and we duck and them n*ggas start hittin’ / Fake cover, start busting right back, know I’m sinnin’.”

Other recent arrivals from YB include his Realer 2 mixtape, as well as singles such as “Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)” and “Made Rich.”

Aside from that, YB also lent his talents to his friend Cootie’s latest arrival, “2 Tone,” which audiences have been loving so far.

Stream “Military” featuring D-ROK exclusively on YouTube above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look, come from the hood, since a child, tryna get it

Standin’ on top and we beef ’bout our business

We run and we duck and them n*ggas start hittin’

Fake cover, start busting right back, know I’m sinnin’

[Via]