Arkansas rapper Cootie has slowly bubbled up through the South over the past two years. He’s closely associated with Gucci Mane’s 1017 imprint through BiC Fizzle but he’s certainly growing well beyond the affiliation.

Today, the Blytheville rapper unloaded his latest banger, “2 Tone” ft. NBA Youngboy. The KTOE-produced joint finds Cootie coming through with braggadocious energy. He’s basking in his success of getting it out the mud with luxury timepieces readily available. Cootie sets up the record for NBA Youngboy to slide through as he effortlessly. The Louisiana rapper finds new pockets of flow throughout his 16, similarly reflecting on his accomplishments.

Earlier this year, Cootie released his debut project, Welcome To The Trap featuring Big Scarr, BiC Fizzle, and Big30.

NBA Youngboy coming off of an incredible run, including the release of The Last Slimeto and Realer 2.

Check out Cootie’s new song below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain’t really livin’ like that

I don’t know why all these rap n***as trying to beef

Who else came in with five hundred in cash before the deal, I’m trying to see

Huh? Nobody



