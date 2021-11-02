Cootie
- SongsCootie Taps NBA Youngboy For New Single "2 Tone"Cootie locks in with NBA Youngboy for "2 Tone."By Aron A.
- News1017 Affiliate Cootie Drops Off "Welcome To The Trap"Cootie shares his new project, "Welcome To The Trap" ft. Big Scarr, Big 30, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsCootie & Big Scarr Whip It Up On "Trap Out Da Spot"Cootie & Big Scarr join forces for a new banger. By Aron A.
- NewsCootie Does The Dash On "Fast"Cootie is back with another anthem for the streets with "Fast." By Aron A.