Anthony Davis and LeBron James are a solid dynamic duo that can dominate the league when healthy. Of course, LeBron is much older than Davis, which means that the future of the Lakers franchise is really in AD’s hands. In a couple of years from now, AD could choose to leave, but in the interim, LeBron sees AD as the one who will take over once he retires.

This is something that was relayed by reporter Chris Haynes, who said LeBron is “in his ear about taking over the reins of the team.”

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As for Davis’ thoughts on all of this, he is simply taking things day by day. He just wants to do what he can and then ride it out from there.

“All I can do is lead by my actions,” Davis said. “I’m excited for this challenge and what’s ahead. I think we have a great group of guys to get the job done. It’s now about putting in the work.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Lakers are a team that underperformed last year, and they will be looking to prove themselves in 2022-23. It won’t be easy, but if these two stay healthy, they have a realistic shot at making a playoff run.

