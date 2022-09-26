Ever since they announced Angela Yee’s departure, people have been wondering about who The Breakfast Club would call on to fill her spot. The long-running radio show recently shared that Yee would be moving on to another project, but it hasn’t been made clear if someone else would be adding their talents to the line-up.

“I’m not going away. Envy is not going away,” Charlamagne Tha God said at the end of August. “Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club. So, that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So, if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.”

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Doechii made a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club where the TDE stand out discussed being the industry’s next phenomenon, and during the conversation, she joked about Yee’s absence, asking if Charlamagne and DJ Envy ran her off.

After confirming that Yee’s show is indeed a spin-off and will begin right after TBC, Envy admitted that he has yet to process the change. He’s happy for his friend and former co-host but recognizes just how major of a shift this is for everyone involved.

Doechii asked if there was any truth to the rumors that Remy Ma would be taking over.

“No, that’s not true,” Charlamange answered. “That’s a random rumor.”

Some believed that because of her work with Revolt’s State of the Culture, as well as Remy picking up new gigs doing hosting and voiceover work, the veteran rapper was a shoo-in.

Check out Doechii’s interview with The Breakfast Club below.