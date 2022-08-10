Fans shared their favorite moments from The Breakfast Club on social media, Tuesday night, after Angela Yee announced her departure from the show to focus on her own program, Way Up with Angela Yee. Yee's show is scheduled to kick off this fall. She will be remaining on The Breakfast Club until that time.

The clips began pouring in after Yee cryptically tweeted, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over," without explanation, sending fans into a panic.



She clarified on the show the next morning that The Breakfast Club wouldn't be ending, and that only she was walking away: “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss … and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast Lip Service and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation.”

Among the clips shared by fans were an interview with Desus & Mero, who have also since split up, as well as Soulja Boy's appearance, and more.

