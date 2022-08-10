Angela Yee says that The Breakfast Club isn't ending, but that she is stepping away from the program to focus on her own new show, Way Up with Angela Yee. Yee clarified her comments during Wednesday's episode of The Breakfast Club.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over," Yee had tweeted on Tuesday night without explanation, sending fans into a panic.



Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

It wasn't until Wednesday morning that further context was provided.

“This is really exciting,” she told Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss … and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast Lip Service and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation.”

“They approached me at iHeart … and told me that they are gonna give me my very own show,” she continued.

Yee confirmed the name of her new show, Way Up with Angela Yee, in a press release the same morning. The show will begin to air in Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1. Yee's Lip Service podcast will also soon be available through the iHeartPodcast Network.

The new show is described as "fast-paced" and "listener interactive" and will feature Yee discussing everything from "relationships to Hip-Hop and R&B, headline news topics, and overall culture, both in and out of the music industry."

Yee also clarified that she'll still be on The Breakfast Club for "at least a month" in a tweet, Wednesday morning.

Check out Yee's comments on The Breakfast Club below.





