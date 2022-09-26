Offset’s brief appearance at Rolling Loud New York left one hell of an impression in the midst of intense rainfall. Future brought out Offset during his Rolling Loud set where the Migos rapper performed “Bad & Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip.” Fans sang the words right back to him with little prompt and Offset’s energy was on 10. The clip spread across social media with many left impressed by Offset’s stage presence as a solo act.

‘Set shared footage of the performance on his Instagram page, thanking Future for allowing him to take up some of his set time. “Thank you @future brought me out to Rolling Loud,” he wrote. “New York Went crazy.”

The footage caught the attention of Snoop Dogg and Monica, who praised Offset. Snoop said the performance looked insane as the rain came down on the crowd. Monica described the Migos rapper as a “real trooper.”

Prior to his impeccable Rolling Loud cameo, Offset performed in Indonesia to an ecstatic audience. The rapper shared footage where he climbed the scaffold during “Bad & Boujee” while the audience sang it back. Afterward, he went down to the audience where he was met with crying fans who were ecstatic to see him.

Offset is currently gearing up for the release of his sophomore solo album, due out on November 11th. He didn’t share any other information aside from its release date. We expect a follow-up single to “Code” ft. Moneybagg Yo will be due out soon.