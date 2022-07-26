Rolling Loud Miami was the place to be over the weekend. Though the festival just announced that they're expanding to a tenth country -- Thailand -- the flagship event in Miami is always lit. Sure, there was a bit of anxiety after Ye pulled out from his headlining slot but every artist who popped out compensated over the course of the weekend.

Friday was a shakey evening overall, as Kid Cudiwalked off stage after facing a barrage of disrespect from concertgoers. Still, he came through with a memorable performance while he was on stage. Lil Yachty also brought high energy just a few hours prior.



www.EHPHoto.com [@eeveewrld]

Saturday was packed with some incredible performances from City Girls, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Ski Mask The Slump God also came through for his hometown and brought out Gekyume during a tribute to the late XXXTENTACION. Though bringing out Kanye West is a tough act to follow, Future managed to do it with special guest Travis Scott, who hasn't appeared at any festival stage in the U.S. since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Fans were certainly ecstatic.



After two huge days, Sunday maintained the same momentum to close out the festival. With Kendrick Lamar closing out the show for his first U.S. festival date in 2022, some of the hottest rappers in the game made sure to warm up the crowd. Lil Baby and Kodak Black, who came out during K.Dot's set, shut things down.

Check out more photos from Rolling Loud Miami 2022 below (Photos by www.EHPHoto.com [@eeveewrld]).

City Girls