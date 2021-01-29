Stephen A. Smith Says Losing To Tom Brady Wrecks Mahomes' Legacy

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are about to play each other in the Super Bowl and fans couldn't be any more excited. Brady is considered to the greatest of all-time, while Mahomes is a player who has the potential to be one of the greats. This match will say a lot about these players and where they are in their careers. For many, this is a must-win game for Mahomes while others think this is just yet another opportunity for Brady to add on to his legacy.

In the eyes of Stephen A. Smith, this is a make or break game for Mahomes, not just in terms of having a second ring, but also in terms of being able to surpass Brady as the GOAT.

As Smith explained in the clip above, losing to Brady would be a huge blow for Mahomes considering Brady is much older and Mahomes has a better overall team. With the weapons Mahomes has, Smith thinks a loss would be the end of the world although it should be brought to his attention that Brady has a large set of weapons as well.

Smith has always been one for hyperbole and it's doubtful that a loss next Sunday would be the end of the world for a talent like Mahomes. Brady has lost three Super Bowls all to inferior quarterbacks, and his legacy is just fine.

Let us know who you think will win the Super Bowl, in the comments below.