Patrick Mahomes won his second-straight AFC Championship Game on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills by a score of 38-24. It was a massive win that sets up a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who boast the talents of Tom Brady. Fans are excited to see how this all plays out and in the aftermath of last night, many have been singing Mahomes' praises.

Stephen A. Smith, on the other hand, is taking a much different approach as he decided to go on First Take and offer a different perspective on Mahomes. As he explained, he thinks Mahomes' achievements are overrated due to the fact that he has all-world weapons like Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Smith believes that if any other quarterback was in Mahomes' spot, they would be just as successful.

"Give me Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, I tell you that Deshaun Watson could be his equal," Smith said. "I tell you that Aaron Rodgers could be his equal."

Considering the talent Mahomes has been able to display as of late, this is an unfair take to give, although Smith has always been questionable when it comes to his football hot takes. If Mahomes can defeat Brady in the Super Bowl, then perhaps Stephen A. will change his mind.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images