Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were a dominant force last night as they defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game by a score of 38-24. Many thought the Bills would have the upper hand but in the end, Mahomes was able to play lights out and lead his team to the win. Now, the Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, and everyone is excited about the prospect of Mahomes Vs. Tom Brady.

Immediately following the game, Mahomes was asked about the prospect of playing Brady in the big game and as one could imagine, Mahomes is excited. As he noted, Brady is the greatest player in the history of football, so competing against him for the highest honor in football is a massive deal.

“To go up against one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterback of all-time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience,” Mahomes said per Pro Football Talk.

For Mahomes, this is a bit of a revenge game as Brady and the Patriots beat the Chiefs in 2019 in the AFC Championship Game. The Pats went on to win the Super Bowl that year and Mahomes hasn't forgotten about that. Needless to say, this game has classic potential written all over it.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

