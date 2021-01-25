If you're a Tom Brady hater, life must be incredibly frustrating right now. Despite being 43 years old, Brady is on his way back to his 10th Super Bowl appearance, where his Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in what should be a legendary matchup for the ages. This is a game of young vs. old and it seems like fans are excited to see what Patrick Mahomes can do against an icon like Brady.

Yesterday, the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers, and while many had the Packers taking it, Brady was able to prove everyone wrong. After the game, Brady decided to come through with his signature taunt video, which featured his teammate Rob Gronkowski. In the clip below, they are both listening to Diddy's "Bad Boys For Life."

With the Super Bowl in two weeks from now, the Buccaneers and Chiefs will have plenty of time to prepare for one another. Earlier this season, the Chiefs won their matchup against the Bucs but it was a close game, which means the Super Bowl could really go either way.

Both teams are playing some of their best football of the season, and we cannot wait to see what happens.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images