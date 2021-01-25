The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are advancing to Super Bowl LV after defeating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship, Sunday. The Bucs will become the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium.



Dylan Buell / Getty Images

The Bucs led throughout the game, despite star quarterback Tom Brady throwing three interceptions in the contest. Brady finished completing 20 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

"It's been a great journey thus far," Brady said after the game. "We put the work in, and a lot of guys embraced everything. ...They worked really hard to get to this point. It's a tough game. Had a few tough games in a row. Next one will be really tough, too.

"But we know what we're playing for. We got two weeks to prepare. It's going to be a great opponent.."

After narrowing the Bucs' lead to just five points, the Packers' defense was unable to get a stop in the final two minutes, with all three timeouts.

This is the first time the Bucs have reached the postseason in 13 years.

"And now a home Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history, I think, puts a lot of cool things in perspective. Anytime you're the first one doing something, that's usually a pretty good thing," Brady said of playing in Tampa.

[Via]