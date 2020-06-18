NBA Youngboy Has A New Girlfriend Weeks After Declaring Love For Yaya

It goes without saying that Youngboy Never Broke Again has a complicated love life. The star rapper has been around the block more than once or twice. He's got a handful of baby mothers, a harem of women living inside his home, and a list of others he can call when the time is right.

For the last little while, the 20-year-old has been focused on his relationship with Yaya Mayweather. He declared his love for Floyd's daughter, showing her off on several occasions. The two even said that they would be together for life. As you know about young love, sometimes, it's not as it seems.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It's unclear if Yaya and Youngboy have broken up but, this week, the rapper was flexing with another one of his chicks, seemingly pushing Yaya to the side for the time being.

The song playing in the background is "Ride For Me" by Ann Marie and Yung Bleu, a track about loyalty. While people have different meanings to the word, having multiple girls at once doesn't seem like the most loyal thing you could do to the people you love.

Have a look at NBA Youngboy's new girl in the video and let us know what you think of the situation.



