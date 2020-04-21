Somehow, Youngboy Never Broke Again and Yaya Mayweather are still together after all that has transpired in the last month.

The daughter of championship boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., Yaya Mayweather was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing one of her boyfriend's baby mamas. She is currently in a relationship with Youngboy Never Broke Again, and the two had already had a tumultuous road before all this. The court has decided to move forward with the case against Yaya, which means that she is facing a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.

Despite all the bullshit, Youngboy and Yaya are seemingly still very much in love, which is evidenced by the new picture that she posted on Instagram.



Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Updating her profile picture to one of her and Youngboy Never Broke Again in a warm embrace, Yaya Mayweather looks comfortable next to the luxury car that she reportedly slashed the tires from last year. The two look to be in love, but that isn't stopping commenters from clowning the pair.

Considering her choice of outfit, a number of folks are joking that she's getting ready for all the jumpsuits she'd wear during her potential ninety-nine-year prison bid.

"She testing out prison uniforms or what," asked one fan in the comments to the post on The Shade Room.

Do you think this couple will last or will they blow up before our very eyes?