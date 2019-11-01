Air Jordan 34 “Eclipse” Colorway Coming Soon: Official Photos

BY Kyle Rooney 8.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Image Via Nike
AJ34
34s releasing in a clean black & white colorway next weekend.

The Air Jordan 34 has released in two colorways thus far, including the debut colorway, "Blue Void," as well as a classic "Bred" design that launched on October 10.

Next up is the "Eclipse" colorway, featuring the always popular black and white design. 

Air Jordan 34 Eclipse/Nike

Each pair of 34s will also feature a different logo design on the heel, and this black and white colorway is highlighted a Jumpman "Eclipse" on the heel, hence the sneaker's moniker.

The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), is highlighted by the following features:

  • An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight
  • A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot 
  • Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe 
  • The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Priced at $180, you can look for the Air Jordan 34 Eclipse to hit retailers on November 7. Check out our unboxing of the AJ34 below, and continue scrolling for official photos of the Eclipse.

Nike

Nike
Air Jordan 34 “Eclipse” Colorway Coming Soon: Official Photos
Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike
Air Jordan 34 Eclipse/Nike

Air Jordan 34 Eclipse/Nike

Air Jordan 34 Eclipse/Nike

About The Author
Kyle Rooney
<b>Sports &amp; Sneakers Writer</b> <!--BR--> New York born and raised. Long-suffering Knicks, Mets &amp; Jets fan who fell in love with sneakers when Allen Iverson laced up the 11s at Georgetown. Commissioner of one of the premier fantasy football leagues in the USA.
Recommended Content
Sneakers Air Jordan 34 Revealed In A Clean Black & White "Eclipse" Colorway 5.9K
Image Via Nike Sneakers Air Jordan 34 Releasing In Classic Chicago Bulls Colorway: Official Images 40.8K
Image Via Nike Sneakers Air Jordan 34 Set To Debut In “Blue Void” Colorway, As Worn By Zion Williamson 19.0K
Image Via Nike Sneakers Air Jordan 34 Releasing In Fall-Friendly "Amber Rise" Colorway 22.7K
Comments 1