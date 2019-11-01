Air Jordan 34 “Eclipse” Colorway Coming Soon: Official Photos

The Air Jordan 34 has released in two colorways thus far, including the debut colorway, "Blue Void," as well as a classic "Bred" design that launched on October 10.

Next up is the "Eclipse" colorway, featuring the always popular black and white design.

Air Jordan 34 Eclipse/Nike

Each pair of 34s will also feature a different logo design on the heel, and this black and white colorway is highlighted a Jumpman "Eclipse" on the heel, hence the sneaker's moniker.

The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), is highlighted by the following features:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Priced at $180, you can look for the Air Jordan 34 Eclipse to hit retailers on November 7. Check out our unboxing of the AJ34 below, and continue scrolling for official photos of the Eclipse.

