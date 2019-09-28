Jordan Brand gave us a bit of a swerve when they launched the Air Jordan 34 in a unique "Blue Void" colorway, but we always knew it wouldn't be long before the 34s released in a classic Chicago Bulls inspired colorway. And now Nike has unleashed official images of the white, black and red Air Jordan 34s, giving us all a clean look at what to expect when they hit retailers on October 10.

Nike

The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), is highlighted by the following features:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Per Nike: "To unlock the full deflection point of the unit — maximizing its piston-like effect — the Eclipse Plate forms a cove, which allows the unit to compress and move without restraint. The composition of the plate, with its focus on stability (particularly in the heel), then gives more control to basketball’s full range of explosive movements: cuts, sprints, jumps."

The kicks will carry a $180 price tag when they hit retailers on October 10, and there are a trio of different colorways on tap for weeks thereafter.

