Jordan Brand officially introduced the Air Jordan 34 this past weekend in two different styles, including the familiar white, red and black colorway as well as a unique "Blue Void" rendition.

On Thursday, three all-new Air Jordan 34 colorways surfaced, including a seasonal "Amber Rise" iteration, a classic black/white "Eclipse" motif and a white and teal "Snow Leopard" joint that will pair up nicely with the Charlotte Hornets' uniforms.

The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), includes the following features:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Per Nike: "To unlock the full deflection point of the unit — maximizing its piston-like effect — the Eclipse Plate forms a cove, which allows the unit to compress and move without restraint. The composition of the plate, with its focus on stability (particularly in the heel), then gives more control to basketball’s full range of explosive movements: cuts, sprints, jumps."

The kicks, priced at $180, will make their retail debut in the "Blue Void" colorway on September 25. Release details for the newly unveiled trio have not yet been announced but we expect to learn those details in the very near future.

Air Jordan 34/J23 App

