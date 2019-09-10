This past weekend, Jordan Brand ushered in the latest addition to the Air Jordan signature line, the Air Jordan 34, with help from Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, as well as New York Liberty stars Kia Nurse and Asia Durr.

The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), will make it's retail debut on September 25 in a "Blue Void" colorway, as worn by the aforementioned Jordan Brand athletes.

Air Jordan 34 Blue Void/Nike

Features of the Air Jordan 34 include:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Air Jordan XXXIV Blue Void/Nike

Per Nike: "To unlock the full deflection point of the unit — maximizing its piston-like effect — the Eclipse Plate forms a cove, which allows the unit to compress and move without restraint. The composition of the plate, with its focus on stability (particularly in the heel), then gives more control to basketball’s full range of explosive movements: cuts, sprints, jumps."

The kicks will retail for $180, and a classic white, black and red colorway will also be available. Continue scrolling for the official photos.

Air Jordan 34 Blue Void/Nike

Air Jordan 34 Blue Void/Nike

Air Jordan 34 Blue Void/Nike

Air Jordan 34 Blue Void/Nike